1 woman badly injured in saltlake guest house blast – News18 Bangla

A woman was seriously injured in a horrific explosion on the fourth floor of a guest house in Salt Lake. He was taken to hospital in critical condition (Saltlake Guest House Blast). Neighbors said a four-storey room in a guest house in the BA block of Saltlake exploded at around 10pm on Thursday (Saltlake Guest House Blast). He saw the door of the house closed from inside. The news was given to the police! Police and fire brigade of Bidhannagar North Police Station reached the spot. A woman was rescued when the door slammed shut! Woman undergoing treatment at Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital. How did the explosion happen? Bidhannagar North police are investigating.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: January 27, 2022, 23:24 IST

