January 27, 2022

1 woman badly injured in saltlake guest house blast – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin


A woman was seriously injured in a horrific explosion on the fourth floor of a guest house in Salt Lake. He was taken to hospital in critical condition (Saltlake Guest House Blast). Neighbors said a four-storey room in a guest house in the BA block of Saltlake exploded at around 10pm on Thursday (Saltlake Guest House Blast). He saw the door of the house closed from inside. The news was given to the police! Police and fire brigade of Bidhannagar North Police Station reached the spot. A woman was rescued when the door slammed shut! Woman undergoing treatment at Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital. How did the explosion happen? Bidhannagar North police are investigating.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Saltlake Guest House Blast



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Saltlake Guest House Blast: A woman was killed in a fire at a guest house in Saltlake

21 mins ago admin

RT-PCR Test: The cost of RT-PCR test has come down a lot in the state, how much? Watch the video–

24 mins ago admin

Belgharia: Tick tock video shooting on train, tragic death of young man in Belgharia

32 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Saltlake Guest House Blast: A woman was killed in a fire at a guest house in Saltlake

21 mins ago admin

RT-PCR Test: The cost of RT-PCR test has come down a lot in the state, how much? Watch the video–

24 mins ago admin

Belgharia: Tick tock video shooting on train, tragic death of young man in Belgharia

32 mins ago admin

1 woman badly injured in saltlake guest house blast – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin

Kolkata Video: Protest in Hajra Mor-Kalighat, job seekers protest

40 mins ago admin