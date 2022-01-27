1 woman badly injured in saltlake guest house blast – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A woman was seriously injured in a horrific explosion on the fourth floor of a guest house in Salt Lake. He was taken to hospital in critical condition (Saltlake Guest House Blast).

Neighbors said a four-storey room in a guest house in the BA block of Saltlake exploded at around 10pm on Thursday (Saltlake Guest House Blast). He saw the door of the house closed from inside. The news was given to the police! Police and fire brigade of Bidhannagar North Police Station reached the spot. A woman was rescued when the door slammed shut! Woman undergoing treatment at Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital. How did the explosion happen? Bidhannagar North police are investigating.

The blast took place at house number 14 in BA block of Bidhannagar Uttar Thana area. The house is rented as a guest house. The fire brigade initially speculated that the gas cylinder had exploded.

On the other hand, the blast shook Giridi in Jharkhand (Blast in Rail Track). The blast took place between Karamabad and Chichaki stations of Dhanbad division around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. The blast damaged the railway track, forcing many trains, including the capital, to reroute. Preliminary investigations suggest that the Maoists caused the blast in Rail Track. Multiple posters of Maoists were found from the spot. As soon as news of the blast was received, many trains on that route were canceled. Routes of many trains, including the capital, have also been changed. Due to security concerns, trains on the Gomo-Gaya (GC) route on the Howrah-Delhi rail route have been suspended. Dhanbad-Dehri Express has been canceled. The Gaya-Asansol passenger and Asansol-Varanasi passenger were also canceled.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: January 27, 2022, 22:35 IST

Tags: Saltlake Guest House Blast