10 ministers of state in special charge in civil war, list includes MPs, MLAs, ex-ministers and ex-MLAs – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Special responsibility of 10 ministers in the pre-poll examination. In the 108 municipalities of the state, the party has divided the responsibilities among several leaders in several districts. That list includes many from the party’s top leadership to former MLAs. These co-ordinators will consult with the district leadership and lead everything from campaigning (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022).

The ten ministers in the spotlight are Perth Chatterjee, Pulak Roy, Jyotipriya Mallick, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Malay Ghatak, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, Manas Bhuiyan and Bratya Basu. After the announcement of the names of these co-ordinators, the question in the minds of many is, is the post of observer coming back? If the party secretary general says, “All these leaders have been given the responsibility to handle all the responsibilities of voting starting from campaigning by talking to the district leadership.” Everyone has to jump to the polls. So this responsibility has been shared. “

The party secretary general will also be in charge of Jhargram and Nadia districts. Although he says he is actually doing this as a team soldier. Panchayat Minister Pulak Roy has been given charge of Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan districts. Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick and Perth Bhowmik have been given charge in North 24 Parganas district.

Rajya Sabha MP Shubhashish Chakraborty and Power Minister Arup Biswas are in charge of the South 24 Parganas. Trinamool state president Subrata Bokshi has been given charge of Kochbihar and East Midnapore. Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur are in charge of the Mayor of Kolkata and Minister of State Firhad Hakim. Public Works Minister Malay Ghatak is in charge of Purulia and Bakunda districts.

Water Resources Development Minister Manas Bhuiyan and Pinglar MLA Ajit Maiti are in charge of West Midnapore district. Secretary General Perth Chatterjee himself is in charge of Jhargram. On the other hand, Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya and Malay are in charge of Alipurduar. Former MLA Sourav Chakraborty is in charge of Jalpaiguri. Gautam Dev will be in charge of Darjeeling. Minister Shashi Panja will be in charge of South Dinajpur. Perth is also in charge of Nadia district. He is accompanied by Minister Bratya Basu and Rajya Sabha sub-party leader Sukhendushekhar Roy. Perth Chatterjee said the co-ordinators would work in coordination with the district president and others in the municipal elections.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 09, 2022, 09:26 IST

Tags: AITMC, West Bengal Municipal Election 2022