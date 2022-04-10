April 10, 2022

100 Days Work: The best example of the country, Bengal is at the top in employment in 100 days work

#Kolkata: New feather in the crown of the government of West Bengal. Bengali is at the top among all the states of the country in terms of Total Persons Work. In other words, in the fiscal year 2021-22, the highest number of 100 days of employment has been created in this state. That number is 1.1 crore, which set a precedent across the country on Sunday. Under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, West Bengal ranks second (100 Days Work) in creating Man-Days. Bengali has won the first place in the workforce.

State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pulak Roy hinted at this during the budget session of the state assembly. The central government’s report after March 31 proved that. In the current financial year till March 31, a total of 36,42,46,596 man-days have been created in the state under the 100-day work project.

The state ranks first in labor force. A few days ago, Pulak Roy, the state’s panchayat minister, said in the assembly, “West Bengal is the first state in the country in terms of manpower and has so far been able to employ a total of 1,07,98,452 workers under the MNREGA project.” And the number given by the central government till March 31 is 1112174.

The Centre’s report was made public on Sunday on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress. It is also written that Bengal is number one in the country in terms of employment under the MNREGA project under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The state government has given jobs to about 11 million people. Informed quarters are saying that Bengal proved its superiority in spite of hundreds of non-cooperation and condemnation from the Center.

