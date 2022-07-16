100-year-old printing machine of Kolkata Municipality! How many more amazing history, everyone will see – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Centuries-old British-era letterpress machine to go to Town Hall museum The proposal was passed by the Calcutta Municipal Council. Calcutta Municipal Printing House will be state-of-the-art. Mayor Firhad Hakim’s idea to create TechSavvy Digital Press. Centuries old letter press. During the British period, the printing press came across the sea for the work of Calcutta Municipality. One of these two machines was made in Germany. The other is a letter press made in England.

Two decommissioned printing presses, over 100 years old, are to be housed in the newly constructed town hall. To be put on display at the Town Hall Museum. The Kolkata Municipal Authority wants to decorate the Town Hall of Kolkata a little differently. Old Kolkata can be seen here. These two machines have been defunct for a long time in the Calcutta Municipal Corporation’s own printing press. An offset printing machine sits alongside. As before, the printing work in Calcutta Municipality is not of modern standard. This time Mayor Firhad Hakim wants to modernize the printing house of Kolkata Municipality. A plan has been taken to replace the various printing machines, be it British era before independence or post independence, with smart machines.

The mayor himself proposed to take the century-old instrument to the museum of the town hall when the subject of the discussion came up in the meeting of the mayor’s council recently. According to municipal sources, the proposal has been sealed. The printing house of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s head office will be renovated to replace the old ones. In the Mayoral Council meeting, it was decided that these two printing presses brought by the British will be kept in the Town Hall as heritage. Common people will see there. In the olden days, the same machine was used to print letter after letter. Anything unnecessary to the printing press will be auctioned off. Various printing equipment including old machinery.

At present there are four computers and one offset machine in Kolkata Municipal Printing House at SN Banerjee Road. They will also be replaced. Modern equipment will be installed in the printing press. Many of the senior officials of the Kolkata Municipality said that at one time there was good enough work in this printing house. The necessary work of other departments of the government was also done. That is why there were 200 employees in the Calcutta Municipal Printing House at that time. At present, it stands at less than 20.

Firhad Hakim’s proposal in the mayor’s council meeting is not only to modernize the printing press, but also to make it functional. In the coming days, the printing press of Calcutta Municipality will regain its green glory. So that the municipality can try to get quotation from other government department for printing work. If that is the case, there will be money in the coffers of the Kolkata Municipality.

According to the sources of Kolkata Municipality, once in 2012, the then divisional mayor Parishad Tarak Singh took the initiative to modernize this printing house. At that time, the survey work was done with the experts of Jadavpur University. Jadavpur University has proposed a cost of around two crore rupees to renovate the century-old printing press of Calcutta Municipality. For some unknown reason, the proposal of the university did not see the light of day. This time, the whole project has started again with the printing press. The mayor wants to modernize the printing press and make it functional.

BISWAJIT SAHA

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 16, 2022, 10:46 IST

