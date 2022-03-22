#Kolkata: In Rampurhat Violence, 11 arrests so far, 7 dead, have nothing to do with politics. Behind this is the rural conflict. State Police DG Manoj Malviya said.

Rampurhat Violence Rampurhat deputy chief was killed last night. The situation in Rampurhat Violence in Birbhum has been on fire since Tuesday morning following the death of a Trinamool leader. The fire brigade recovered six bodies from the burnt houses. One died at the hospital. That is what Malabya ​​said. He thinks that there is no political reason behind this.

“The fire was put out by the fire brigade last night. Steps were taken immediately. The cause of the fire is being investigated. There may be a village dispute. Police picket has been set up since last night. A three-member seat has been set up. This was stated by the DGP at the press conference.

On the other hand, a couple of public interest litigation cases have been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking the intervention of the Calcutta High Court in the Rampurhat incident. A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava has granted leave to file a public interest litigation

