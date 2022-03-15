12-14 year olds vaccinated from tomorrow with the approval of Kolkata Municipality, Health Department – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Calcutta Municipality is ready to start the process of immunization of children. Corbivax has already arrived in the hands of 12-14 year olds in the hands of the municipality. Now just waiting for the state government’s clearance. This vaccine will be given from a specific immunization center as soon as possible.

The Corvivax vaccine arrives in Kolkata on Tuesday. The municipality said that 6,000 KorbiVaxes have arrived at the municipality store. A meeting of the state health department is already underway regarding this vaccine. As soon as the green signal comes from the meeting, Kolkata Municipality is ready to give this vaccine to the 12- to 14-year-olds from Wednesday. For this, the authorities will use 36 covacin centers of Calcutta Municipality. However, the state health department has already stated that co-vaccine and corvivax cannot be given together from one center. So for now, Kolkata Municipality is waiting for the green signal from the State Health Department. The Calcutta Municipality will start administering the vaccine to schools from next week as there is a secondary examination and Holi holidays ahead, if the health department allows it.

Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Atin Ghosh said this at a press conference on Tuesday. He said the Kolkata Municipality has also taken strict action against mosquito-borne diseases. In the first ten days of March, a number of citizens were fined for negligence in carrying mosquito-borne diseases. The municipality has earned four lakh 55 thousand rupees from this fine. Several other citizens have been fined Rs 29 lakh 50 thousand. Atin Ghosh has warned that if the mosquito-borne disease is not followed at home or in the institution, if there is water source or mosquito source everywhere, it will be fined in this way.

