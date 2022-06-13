125 years of history of this police department, this time it has been transferred to a new address – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the Finger Print Department, the office was shifted to the new Annex Building. The world’s oldest fingerprint bureau is located at the state police headquarters Bhabani Bhavan. A commemorative stamp was issued there today on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the concerned bureau. Postmaster General (Kolkata Circle) Neeraj Kumar, State Police DG Manoj Malviya, ADG CID Rajasekharan and other top police officials were present on the occasion. There were several detectives of state police and CID. Attending the function, the DG Finger Print Bureau of the state police explained in detail how the bureau was set up here, when it started functioning and who started it.

He said a good place has been found by the state administration for setting up this bureau. Where it has been possible to create sophisticated bureaus. These fingerprints still play the most important role in catching criminals in various crimes. So we set up the bureau. Various experts have been appointed. The role of this fingerprint is most important to resolve any incident quickly. Postmaster General Neeraj Kumar said that this fingerprint bureau was proud in the past, it is still proud. I am proud to be able to publish this fingerprint stamp. Involved in a heritage relationship with the Finger Print Bureau. DG Manoj Malviya said that these fingerprints play the most important role in catching criminals in various crimes. So we set up the bureau.

Various experts have been appointed. The role of this fingerprint is most important to resolve any incident quickly. The Finger Print Department has been relocated to a new building at Annex Building, within the Bhabani Building area. Former Finger Print Experts were welcomed at the event.

