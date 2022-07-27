15 million rupees so far! Photo of money found in Arpita’s Belgharia flat will shock you – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bundles of notes arranged in layers. It is surprising to see the amount of money caught in the counting machine till midnight ED. According to ED sources, 15 crore rupees have been recovered so far, ED officials say so. 3 kg gold bars were also recovered. A few days ago five rupee counting machines arrived from the local state bank. The picture of counting that huge amount of money has also come to light.

According to local neighbors, Arpita Mukherjee used to visit this flat in Belgharia regularly. He came seven days ago. It is known that Arpita has two separate flats in this residence. One in block-5, one in block-2. ED is currently searching the flats of Block 5 (A-8). The area of ​​this flat is about 1500 sqft. The other flat is smaller in size, 1380 sqft. The average price of a flat here is around 80 lakh rupees. In all, Arpita had to spend around 2 crores to get the legal ownership of the two flats. But it is heard that the allottee did not pay the maintenance of the accommodation.

Mountain of money

Other residents said that Arpita used to come to the flat in block 5 regularly. And he had a plan to make the flat in the other block a guest house. But the rest of the residents were not allowed to build a guest house in the residence. That plan was not implemented. Neighbor Nivedita Acharya said, they could not even imagine that a mountain of money has been created here. There is not much crime in Nitant Chimcham area, in spite of this, the recovery of this huge amount of money from Arpita’s flat has brought this residence to everyone’s attention. So in one word they are shocked. Traffic of police, central forces and ED officers since morning. For the last few days, the environment of this luxury flat has become unrecognizable under the light of media cameras. And now the turn of the last act of that drama is going on. The amount of recovered money will exceed the money found in Talliganj, now the focus is on that.

