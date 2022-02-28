15-month-old baby’s body 40 percent burnt, Abhishek initiates treatment at SSKM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The hot water burned 40 percent of the body. The deceased was identified as Supratik Dey, a resident of Tripura. Mom and Dad immediately took him to the hospital. The treatment also started there. But despite many efforts, the parents were not getting the opportunity to get proper treatment for the 15-month-old child. Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee extended a helping hand in this situation. It was on his initiative that the treatment reached this family.

According to family sources, the child was injured when hot water suddenly fell on his body. Doctors said after the initial treatment, 40 percent of the child’s body was burnt. Disoriented families continue to seek medical care. But as there was not enough medical help in the whole of Agartala, Abhishek Banerjee finally came forward for help.

The child was brought to SSKM under the supervision of Abhishek. Quick treatment also started. It was reported on Monday that the child’s two blood test reports were good. However, it is thought that more blood may be needed. Infections in the body are still under control. However, doctors fear that the infection may increase. Doctors are keeping an eye on the whole situation. The child is currently being treated in the ICU.

This is not the first time. Earlier, Abhishek Bandyopadhyay had arranged for the treatment of a newborn baby in Mahadevpur of Nadia. At that time the child had some complicated heart problems. Stent placement was required. The cost was skyrocketing. At that time Abhishek Banerjee came forward. The child was treated at a private hospital in Mukundpur. After a month of treatment, the recovered child returned to his family.

