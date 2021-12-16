15 point demand or application has been made on behalf of Sabuj Mancha. They demanded that adequate and proper quality drinking water should be provided to the city dwellers – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bratya environment in the manifesto of all political parties. Complaints of the environmental organization Sabuj Mancha. According to the organization, the BJP has mentioned six Ss in its manifesto. Although there is no mention of 7th S i.e. green Kolkata Besides, the organization alleges that the Trinamool Congress did not give a proper message about the environment even though they spoke about their 10-point promise. Environmentalist organization Sabuj Mancha is claiming that even the leftists have not given proper message about environment. Nab Dutta, the organisation’s general secretary, said: “Surprisingly, no political party’s manifesto has given much importance to proper urban planning, air pollution, noise pollution, green protection and enhancement, scientific waste management and climate change.”

15 point demand or application has been made on behalf of Sabuj Mancha. They demanded that adequate and proper quality drinking water should be provided to the city dwellers Emphasis should be laid on rain water conservation If necessary, incentives should be given in this regard. Groundwater abstraction should be completely banned. Immediate action should be taken to reduce air pollution, especially from car pollution, construction pollution and factory pollution.

The city already has very little green. So wherever there is a need to stop cutting down trees completely You have to plan and plant the right species of trees The biodiversity of the city needs to be protected. According to the Waste Management Act 2017, all waste must be recycled and processed. Making and using usable plastic items and carrybags should be minimized as much as possible The Adi Ganga must be diverted as far as possible.

Sewerage canals in and around the city, including the Adi Ganga, need to be cleared. They need to be properly reformed Otherwise, the pain of water logging will increase in many parts of the city, including Behala However, they are giving the most importance to the East Calcutta wetlands. According to the environmental group, East Kolkata wetlands are actually the city’s kidneys and kitchens In this area, the city’s polluted water needs to be treated and at the same time fish and vegetable farming needs to be restored The polluted water of the city should be stopped from being sent directly to Vidyadhari river. Former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, however, said, “We have taken appropriate measures to prevent pollution in the city.” The Naya Pur Board is keeping an eye on the environment.

Abir Ghosal