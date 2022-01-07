18213 cases in last 24 hours on 7th January 2022 read detail report | Kolkata – 6 thousand … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Daily corona infection increased again in the state. According to a bulletin released by the state health department on Friday, the number of daily infections in Bengal has increased by 16,213 in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours in Kolkata, another 8464 people have tested positive for corona. In the last 24 hours, 18 more people have died of coronavirus in the state.

Meanwhile, strict restrictions have already been imposed across the state to bring the situation under control. Yet the situation is not going to be handled. The local municipality is deciding to close several markets in the city and suburbs to curb the gathering. These include Rajpur-Sonarpur, Canning, Baruipur as well as areas like Barakpur, South Dum Dum.

The number of corona cases is also increasing in Kolkata. Multiple dwellings have already been declared micro containment zones. This number is increasing day by day. By Friday evening, the number of containment zones in Kolkata had risen to 50. Warning campaign in progress. Police have also increased surveillance. Markets also emphasize ‘no mask, no sale’. Disinfection is also going on. Meanwhile, Rajpur-Sonarpur market has been closed since Thursday. It is reported that the market will be closed again on Monday and Tuesday even if the discount is given on Saturday and Sunday. These restrictions have been issued to prevent infection.

A similar decision has been taken in 35 wards of Kamarhati municipality. The municipality has issued a notification saying that all types of markets and neighborhood shops will be closed three days a week (Mon. Wednesday and Friday) in wards 1 to 16 i.e. Kamarhati, Dakshineswar, Ariadah. For the remaining three days (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) Ward No. 18-35 will be closed. The new rules will be effective from January 10.