2 police arrested for not wearing helmet while riding bike – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Two policemen without helmets were arrested by the traffic police. Safe Drive, Save Life. The police have been carrying out this program all over the state. Eva is being severely punished for breaking the rules, but this time the police broke the rules! Before the Medical College in Calcutta, members of a voluntary organization in traffic awareness marched in Kawakhali. At that time, two policemen were seen driving a scooter without a helmet. Noticing traffic officers on duty. Two policemen were detained and fined after interrogation.

IPS officer Manoj Verma is being brought in to look after the security of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is currently the commissioner of Barrackpore The issue was discussed at a meeting of the state cabinet in Navanne on the same day Last Saturday night, a young man from Hasanabad broke into the Chief Minister’s house in Kalighat without the attention of the security guards. After this incident, it was decided to provide security to the Chief Minister According to sources, Ajay Nanda is being made the new CP of Barrackpore

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 06, 2022, 21:53 IST

Tags: Kolkata