Menu
Search
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Kolkata Updates

2 police arrested for not wearing helmet while riding bike – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Two policemen without helmets were arrested by the traffic police. Safe Drive, Save Life. The police have been carrying out this program all over the state. Eva is being severely punished for breaking the rules, but this time the police broke the rules! Before the Medical College in Calcutta, members of a voluntary organization in traffic awareness marched in Kawakhali. At that time, two policemen were seen driving a scooter without a helmet. Noticing traffic officers on duty. Two policemen were detained and fined after interrogation.

IPS officer Manoj Verma is being brought in to look after the security of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is currently the commissioner of Barrackpore The issue was discussed at a meeting of the state cabinet in Navanne on the same day Last Saturday night, a young man from Hasanabad broke into the Chief Minister’s house in Kalighat without the attention of the security guards. After this incident, it was decided to provide security to the Chief Minister According to sources, Ajay Nanda is being made the new CP of Barrackpore

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Kolkata



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleWest Bengal Covid Update: 2300 passes in one day! Coronavirus infected in the growing state! Two districts are showing fear
Next articleCM to be sworn in by GTA, Anit Thapa to meet CM on Wednesday – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

CM to be sworn in by GTA, Anit Thapa to meet CM on Wednesday – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going...

2 police arrested for not wearing helmet while riding bike – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Two policemen without helmets were arrested by...

West Bengal Covid Update: 2300 passes in one day! Coronavirus infected in the growing state! Two districts are showing fear

admin -
West Bengal Covid Update: The report of the...

KFintech elevates Sreekanth Nadella to Managing Director & CEO

Reporter -
KFin Technologies Limited (“KFin Technologies”), a leading technology-driven financial...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL