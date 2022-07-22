20 crore recovered by enforcement directorate raid from Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 20 crore rupees recovered from the house of one Arpita Mukherjee during ED raid in Kolkata. According to sources, this huge amount of money was recovered from the bed and cupboard of Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s Diamond City residential flat in Karunamayi area of ​​Talyganj. 20 crore in cash with the help of the bank. ED also recovered 20 phones. It is known that Arpita, who is associated with the Oriya film industry, has also acted in several films.

ED is carrying out search operations at various premises linked to recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board. pic.twitter.com/i4dP2SAeGG — ED (@dir_ed) July 22, 2022

Incidentally, on Friday morning, the Enforcement Directorate or ED conducted an early morning search operation at Partha Chattopadhyay’s house in Naktala. Central forces went there along with the investigation team. Trinamool leader’s house guards seized the phone and searched inside the house. A team of Kolkata Police was deployed outside. Central forces put up barricades to prevent any untoward incident. (Partha Chatterjee). News that ED raided Parthar’s house in SSC case. It is said that the operation is to look into matters related to financial transactions in corruption.

Also read: ‘We will not talk about leaving’, warns Chandrima Bhattacharya after ED attack at Parthar’s house!

On the other hand, it is reported that the ED has also raided the house of Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari. ED also launched an investigation operation at the house of Paresh Adhikari in Mekhligonj on Friday morning. A delegation of about 5 people went to Paresh Adhikari’s house. At the same time, it is reported that the ED team also went to the house of Chandan Mandal in Baghdad. Central forces are also with ED in Mekhliganj and Baghdad.

Also Read: Partha Chatterjee feels ‘sick’ after ED’s protracted interrogation, doctor called at home

According to sources, the ED conducted searches at a total of 13 places in the state. According to the information obtained by the ED after interrogating the petitioners, jobs were given to low marks and failed candidates in exchange of money. A section of the Education Department and those who have taken the lead in providing these jobs at the district level have benefited financially. According to sources, Partha Chattopadhyay is being interrogated as to whether he was aware of these financial transactions as the then minister of the department and whether any of his close officials were involved in these financial transactions.

Besides, the information obtained by CBI regarding financial transactions by interrogating some of those accused of getting jobs in exchange of money has been given to ED.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 22, 2022, 21:16 IST

Tags: Kolkata