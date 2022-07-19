2017 primary TET questions are also wrong! The High Court will hear the complaint on 8 questions – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Again Tate Irony of Primary Education Board. Why is Tate’s question wrong three times in a row? Questioning the case in the High Court. An impartial inquiry has been requested in the case to find out whether there is any reason behind the mistake in Tate questions.

Challenge on ‘8 questions’ of TATE 2017 in High Court. Appeal to High Court with 8 wrong questions. The expert committee has also applied in the case seeking resolution of 8 questions. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay allowed the case on Tuesday. The case is likely to be heard on Friday.

The primary education board was hit by forgetting the 2012 TATE question. The question in the service TATE was, ‘Malaria carrier mosquito. In which city did Sir Ronald Ross discover it?’ The name of the city was given as Hyderabad in the board’s answer option. Some candidates said that the correct answer option would be the city of Kolkata.

According to the report from the High Court National Library, the correct answer is Kolkata. The litigants win, the board loses. In the second round, the board was again accused of asking wrong questions. The High Court said that 6 questions were wrong in the 2014 TATE exam. In 2018, the High Court ordered to give full marks only if 6 questions are answered incorrectly. Under this instruction, many aspirants pass the TET with the marks they deserve. Many people also get jobs.

2017 Tet notification is issued in the third phase. The exam was held on 31 January 2021. The result will be published in January 2022. Even in the 2017 TATE exam, allegations of wrong questions did not go away Raju Ghazi’s lawyer Sudipta Dasgupta said, ‘There is a trend of wrong questions in the test taken 3 times in a row. So this time I have asked for an impartial investigation and have taken permission for the case.

The board’s decision to give 1 extra mark to wrong questions in TET 2014 has been criticized by the division bench after the single bench. Lawyer Firdous Shamim said that Tate is asking wrong questions with a specific purpose. Answering the wrong option is also a trend. I have received 11 wrong question complaints so far in TATE 2017. I will bring the matter to the attention of the court soon.

