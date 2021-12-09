2021 Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files two fresh FIRs in post-poll violence in the state

#Kolkata: The CBI has filed two fresh FIRs in connection with the post-poll violence in the state. The CBI has filed a fresh charge of murder in a case of unusual death in Raina. It is alleged that a BJP worker was beaten and hung from a tree outside his house in Raina police station area. The deceased was identified as Kartik Rui Das. The family of the deceased alleged that Kartik Rui Das had committed suicide due to mental illness. The shocking incident took place on May 5. Raina police station filed an unusual death case in that incident. This time, based on the family’s complaint in that case, the CBI filed a new FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The CBI also filed a new FIR. The CBI is set to approach the court to file charges in the Barasat murder case. The CBI has filed a fresh FIR in this case. According to CBI sources, the incident took place on June 25 in Nabapalli area of ​​Barasat police station. Abdul Jalil, brother of the deceased, lodged a written complaint. Abdul’s brother Mohammad Ali has been wandering around the house since May 2 after the results of the election came out. But he returned to his home in a few days with the help of police as per the order of the High Court. But the incident took place on June 25 at 8:30 pm. The family claimed that Mohammad Ali was eating at home that night. There was also another acquaintance named Zulfiqar. At that time, the miscreants suddenly entered the house and beat him severely. Even Ali’s mother was beaten by miscreants when she went to save him. Mohammad Ali was later admitted to Barasat Hospital in critical condition.

Mohammad Ali died on August 8. CBI officials are going to the court to file a murder case. The CBI filed a fresh FIR in that incident. The CBI is investigating the post-poll violence in the state as per the High Court order. After that, a special team of CBI started investigation in the areas of the state where post-poll violence took place. The CBI filed chargesheets, arrested and filed new FIRs one after another. According to CBI sources, a total of 46 FIRs have been filed by CBI officials so far.