2022 is about to get full on heated up with ‘Khiladi Kumar Festival’

All through January viewers are in for Saturdays filled with thrill, drama, crime and unlimited high-voltage action with &pictures ‘Khiladi Kumar Festival’, featuring some of the best work of India’s favourite Khiladi himself – Akshay Kumar! From trailblazing fight sequences to chartbusters, cult movies Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladi 786 and Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi will make for an ultimate watch list that every action-film enthusiast would look forward to.

Read below to get a glimpse of these iconic Akshay Kumar movies that you wouldn’t want to miss:

‘Shart ke maidan ka tu sabse bada khiladi hai…’ One of the highest grossing films of its time, Sabse Bada Khiladi’s song Mukkala Muqabala became a sensation. Marking an impactive solidifier of the Khiladi franchise, the film boasts of a stellar cast with names like Akshay Kumar, Mamta Kulkarni, Mohnish Behl, Gulshan Grover, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Catch this riveting tale of revenge, deceit and romance on January 8th at 8pm.

No party ever gets complete without the catchy songs Balma, Lonely or Long Drive! With Himesh Reshammiya’s superhit tracks, Akshay Kumar’s rib-tickling humour, Asin’s irresistible adaayein you will want to get your popcorn cracking, for a full on mazedaar weekend, with Khiladi 786 on 15th January at 8pm.

Witness your favourite Khiladi fighting with THE Undertaker with the ground-breaking WWE theme as Akshay Kumar yet again proves to be a true heartthrob in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. The stunning Rekha is bound to put a love spell on you as she presents the formidable negative character Madame Maya perfectly that led her to win a Filmfare for the same. This complete surprise package of action, chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Rekha, awe-inspiring direction, breath-taking locations and a unique plot is all set to be screened on 22nd January at 8pm.

Let’s end the fest on an iconic note! Next on the list is the all-time classic entertainer – Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi! After a host of blockbuster action films, it’s time for a perfect David Dhawan comedy drama featuring Akshay Kumar, Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal and Juhi Chawla. The movie will take you on a hilarious quest for love on 29th January and you are bound to be left in splits.

Stay put as the ‘Khiladi Kumar Festival’ is all set to take you on a full on action-packed joyride from 8th to 29th January, only on &pictures!