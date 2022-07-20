Menu
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
21 July | Calcutta High Court: TMC demands 10 lakh people, BJP's 2000! The fate of Gerua Shibir is decided today

#Kolkata: Fate of state opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari’s July 21 meeting at Uluberia at 2.30 pm. A case has been filed regarding the Uluberia BJP meeting. The hearing ended at 2:30 pm.

The state’s public counsel Anirban Roy told the court that there is a possibility of 1 million people gathering in Dharmatala on July 21. 7000 cars will come through Howrah. This car will come from East Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram district. Besides, 500-600 vehicles will come from Howrah rural. Besides, people will also come by train. Besides, people will come to the rally on foot from Howrah direction.

21 July rally in Dharmatala after 2 years. Police will be busy handling the huge crowd. There will be traffic jams on the Howrah main road, National Highway No. 6 and other roads even at 8 pm. People will return from the rally by car. At that time it will not be possible for the police to maintain law and order in the BJP meeting. 3700 police personnel will be deployed in Kolkata alone. Meeting space is not permitted.

The land owner did not give permission for the BJP meeting in Bauria jute mill premises. If the land owner does not give permission, there is no question of police permission for the meeting. After that Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya told BJP’s lawyer, where the police are expressing fear about the law and order problem, why does BJP want to hold the Uluberia meeting on July 21, knowing this fear? Where 1 million people gathered in Dharmatala on July 21, why is the BJP not holding a meeting with 2000 people on July 21 or later?

The same question was raised by the Calcutta High Court judge on Tuesday. The BJP faced court fire seeking legal permission to hold Trinamool’s (TMC) Martyr’s Day rally on July 21. Why did you want to hold a BJP meeting on July 21? State BJP has to face this question directly. The lawyer of the party responded but the judge of the Calcutta High Court (Calcutta HC) did not like it. The BJP approached the High Court after the Howrah Rural Police did not allow the meeting. In that case, the focus is on half past two in the afternoon.

