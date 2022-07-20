21 July grassroots rally in the midst of covid infection! Court order to prevent covid in crowd – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The covid situation of the country and this state is very alarming! In the meantime, a large crowd is expected on Trinamool’s Martyr’s Day at Dharmatala tomorrow, July 21. In view of the July 21 meeting, the court directed the state to follow the guidelines of the state health department. The division bench of the Chief Justice gave this order in view of a public interest litigation.

A Covid rule was issued in the state on June 30 as the number of Covid infections rose again. Trinamool has been instructed to hold the Martyr’s Day meeting in accordance with that guideline. The court said that the state should take all measures to prevent further spread of Covid infection from tomorrow’s gathering. The state must ensure that the assembly is held in peaceful weather, the division bench of the chief justice said.

What exactly is contained in the guidelines issued by the state health department on June 30?

Asymptomatic, fully immunized and those who have received a booster dose should participate in this assembly.

It should be emphasized that everyone participates in the complete immunization process. If necessary, you should go door to door to promote.

Care should be taken to ensure that health workers and frontline workers are fully vaccinated.

Those with comorbidities should be fully vaccinated.

Those who will participate in any kind of gathering should observe physical distance, use mask and hand sanitizer.

Where people congregate, markets and public transport should be thoroughly sanitized and ventilation should be ensured.

Thermal screening and proper sanitization should be arranged in places where people congregate.

On the other hand, in view of another public interest case, the Division Bench of the Chief Justice also directed the state. The bench said the state should take necessary steps to prevent unrest spreading across the state after Martyrs’ Day on July 21.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: July 20, 2022, 23:14 IST

