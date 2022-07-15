21 July Sahid Diwas: Trinamool is already preparing for the huge gathering on Shahid Diwas

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress started preparations for the arrival of workers on July 21, the day of martyrdom. Already, the party’s all-India general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, is inspecting the infrastructure at Salt Lake Central Park. He will also inspect the infrastructure of Kasba Gitanjali Stadium in the coming days. Arrangements have been made for the staff to stay and eat there as well. According to grassroots sources, staff from Khabar, Kochbihar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling have been arranged to stay in Salt Lake Central Park.

All the workers who will come from Raiganj, Balurghat, Malda, Murshidabad have been arranged to stay at Kasbar Gitanjali Stadium. Arrangements have already been made to set up multiple tents. Everything from cooking to serving will be from these camp offices. Abhishek 7 inspected all these infrastructures in Central Park Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty, Minister Jyotipriya Mallick and Sujit Basu were also present. There were several Trinamool Congress leaders and activists, including Sabyasachi Dutt.

Sources said that the workers will start coming to all these camp offices from next Tuesday Abhishek Banerjee said, ‘There is a lot of excitement around 21st July This assembly is being held after two years People come to this gathering from the farthest corners of the state. They have a role to play in implementing the assembly. Workers come from all panchayats, villages. After 2019, due to the cowardly situation, we could not hold this rally 20-21 So we have extra encouragement. Everyone comes from Kochbihar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling districts. Arrangements will be made for them to stay here Those coming from Malda, Murshidabad will be kept at Gitanjali Stadium. This time people will come a little earlier.

This time the assembly is being held in accordance with the Kovid rules. Mask, sanitizer will be given CCTV monitoring will continue. Those who are volunteers have been asked to take special care. The work of constructing a stage at Dharmatala has already started. Preparations had already begun. This time Mamata Banerjee can give the message of struggle in the context of national politics from the rally. Therefore, the Trinamool is not having any shortcomings in organizing around 21st July.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 15, 2022, 10:10 IST

