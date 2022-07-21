21 July TMC Shahid Diwas Saayoni Ghosh: Leader Saayoni Ghosh stood on the stage on July 21st, quietly posted a wet photo.

#Kolkata: On the occasion of 21 July Shahid Diwas (21 July TMC Shahid Diwas), lakhs of people thronged the stage. Everyone is getting wet in the torrential rain The rain made the distance between the leaders on the stage and the general crowd Trinamool general secretary and youth leader Abhishek Banerjee spoke through Kakvije. In the same way, the militant youth leaders also removed the umbrella from their heads Such an attitude that they will conquer even the rain Youth leader Saayoni Ghosh is no exception Standing on the stage, he also became wet and silent That’s how he posted the picture Wrote, soaked.. in the gratitude of people Jai Bangla

Apart from Sayani Ghosh, many stars from the world of Tell-Toli were also present on the stage From star legislators to star MPs, everyone was present Dev, Nusrat, Mimi, Raj Chakraborty, June Mallya, Kanchan Mallick, Aindrila, all lit up the stage.

Trinamool next to the general Always, even in natural disasters Trinamool leaders made that message clear from the stage today That’s why the leaders did not take cover of the umbrella in the light rain Wet with everyone

However, the rain stopped when the Trinamool supremo took the stage Cloudy sky, calm nature Before Mamata Banerjee’s speech, Nachiketa sang, You will come, the sky is cloudy, the rain is not yet. The lines of this very popular song matched the atmosphere of the meeting Coincidentally, the rain disappeared after Mamata Banerjee took the stage!

Read more Mamata Banerjee 21 July Shahid Diwas rally Nachiketa sings tumi asbe bole: The rain stopped before the Trinamool leader got on stage! Nachiketa sang, you will come..it did not rain!

At the beginning of today’s speech, Mamata said, “I want to say a few words to the Trinamool Congress workers. Those who are drenched in rain will not go away without listening to me? You see, it rains on July 21. What a blessing from God.” After Mamata’s speech started, the rain started coming in a few moments. Mamata Banerjee paused in the middle of her speech and said, “I came to the meeting and conquered mother nature. That’s how I will conquer.”

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 21, 2022, 21:07 IST

Tags: 21 July TMC Shahid Diwas