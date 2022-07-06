21st July || Returning to Dharmatala on the 21st of July, preparations have started across the state

#Kolkata: After two years in Dharmatala again. Ekushey July rally. Trinamool Congress pays homage to martyrs in Writers campaign. The whole state is now in its preparation. In Calcutta also wall writing is going on with campaign-procession-meeting. North to South of Kolkata, East to West are now preparing for the 21st of July rally. Somewhere domestic meetings somewhere street meetings preached again. He is calling for joining the Ekushey July rally in any way he can.

Writing on the wall is the oldest tool of propaganda. Writing is going on in almost all the wards of Calcutta Municipality. Councilor Asim Basu wrote on the wall in ward 60 of Bhabanipur in Kolkata. He wrote in his own hand, “Let’s go to Dharmatala on the 21st of July.” Asim Basu said, “We have not been able to campaign like this for two years. Trinamool Congress leaders and activists have listened to text messages and virtual sisters’ speeches on mobile phones. Workers. A different joy, a different feeling. Everyone will make up for the lack of two years. “

Along with Ekushey July of other years, Ekushey July 2022 is also significant for political reasons. Panchayat elections are held in the districts of West Bengal every year. And with this panchayat election, the foundation stone will be laid for the country’s election in 2024, i.e. the Lok Sabha election. 2024 can be called a turning point in the country. The Trinamool Congress and its allies are trying to take over the masnad of Delhi by removing the BJP government in the country. In this political climate, the more seats from West Bengal, the more important Mamata Banerjee will be in the politics of the country.

Therefore, more and more Trinamool Congress workers have to get on the road and get along with the people. Mamata Banerjee can give that message from the stage of Ekushey July. Everyone looked at that.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 06, 2022, 07:07 IST

Tags: 21st July 2022, TMC