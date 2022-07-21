21st July : Sudip Bandyopadhyay || CPM is empty in Vidhansabha-Lok Sabha, this time BJP will be too – Sudip Banerjee’s message from Ekush stage

Year 1993. The then president of the Youth Congress, Mamata Banerjee. A Mahakaran Abhiyan was called to demand pictorial voter cards to bring transparency in the electoral process The bloody history after that is known to all 13 people died in the shooting Then the change of history Trinamool left Congress Strong base, solid base and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. Even from the top of the power, he did not forget the day of struggle even though he sat in the parliament of Bengal three times Addressing them, Sudeep said, “Those who gave their lives on that day are watching from heaven today. CPM has been eliminated from Bengal by Mamata Banerjee. The reason for the counting of presidential votes today is to divert attention from July 21. Sonia has been summoned to divert attention from the meeting. The party leader’s aim this time is to eliminate BJP. Done. They are a bunch of madmen. They have made 80 mistakes in eight years of running the country. Demonetization mistakes, unplanned lockdown, flawed GST, encroachment on Sino-Indian territory, fuel price hike, abuse of central agencies, destruction of US structure, politics in the name of religion – everything. So. BJP should be kicked out of the country.”

On the occasion of Trinamool Congress Martyr’s Day on July 21, tension was running high for the past few days. On Thursday, that euphoria did not last. Across the city, grassroots workers-supporters with flags-festoons of mother-soil-people and slogans on their faces. They are arriving in Kolkata from different districts. Everyone is excited to see Mamata Banerjee. Thousands of people came to hear the message of the leader. (Abhishek Banerjee on Shahid Diwas) Since morning, people’s leader Mamata Banerjee has been thronged at Dharmatala.