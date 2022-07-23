24-hour interrogation is going on, ED at Parthar’s house late at night, interrogation is going on – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ED interrogation is going on at the house of state minister Partha Chatterjee in Naktala on Saturday morning. Almost 24 hours have passed, but the interrogation is not over. On Friday morning, around 7:30-8:30, ED officials arrived at Partha Chatterjee’s house. The interrogation started from that. At around 10.40 pm after a whole day of questioning, Parthar appeared again and another CBI MLA. Interrogation. The interrogation is going on at an even pace till Saturday morning.

The Enforcement Directorate or ED conducted an early morning search operation at Partha Chattopadhyay’s house in Naktala on Friday morning. Central forces went there along with the investigation team. Trinamool leader’s house guards seized the phone and searched inside the house. A team of Kolkata Police was deployed outside. Central forces put up barricades to prevent any untoward incident. (Partha Chatterjee). News that ED raided Parthar’s house in SSC case. It is said that the operation is to look into matters related to financial transactions in corruption.

According to sources, the ED conducted searches at a total of 13 places in the state. According to the information obtained by the ED after interrogating the petitioners, jobs were given to low marks and failed candidates in exchange of money. A section of the Education Department and those who have taken the lead in providing these jobs at the district level have benefited financially. According to sources, Partha Chattopadhyay is being interrogated as to whether he was aware of these financial transactions as the then minister of the department and whether any of his close officials were involved in these financial transactions.

Besides, the information obtained by CBI regarding financial transactions by interrogating some of those accused of getting jobs in exchange of money has been given to ED.

