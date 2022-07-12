294 MLAs of Bengal will get votes, Asha Draupadi Murmur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Padma Shibir of Bengal gave a warm welcome to Draupadi Murmu in Calcutta. NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu set foot in Kolkata yesterday. After spending the night at a private hotel in Kolkata, she visited Swami Vivekananda’s house this morning and paid her respects.

Then Draupadi Murmu returned to the luxury hotel adjacent to the bypass. The Bengal BJP leadership has been preparing for several days for welcoming the party’s presidential candidate and today’s meeting of the people’s representatives of Gerua Shibir with him. Apart from Draupadi Murmu, Leader of Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari, BJP state president Sukant Majumder, Shantanu Tagore, Nishith Pramanik and several other Union ministers were also present at the special reception on behalf of the BJP parliamentary party.

BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh was also present at today’s special function. After the national anthem, one by one, Draupadi Murmu was given a warm welcome by the party. In addition to teaching him the Uttar Pradesh, he was given a statue of Durga, Kali and a framed photo frame of Rabindranath.

Apart from the party’s MLAs and MPs, a number of organizational leaders of the party, including Sambit Patra, were also invited to the special meeting of the day organized in support of Draupadi Murmur. However, in the absence of several MLAs and MPs, BJP all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “Why didn’t they come? The party is looking into the matter.”

Banga Padma Shibir assured Draupadi Murmu that he would not get a single vote from Bengal. Apart from the MLAs of the party, several organizational leaders of the party were also invited to the special function organized in support of Draupadi Murmur. According to party sources, all the MLAs of Gerua Shibir have been asked to appear in Kolkata on the 18th.

A training camp will be held in Kolkata on the 18th on how to vote for the party’s presidential candidate. The training camp is being organized so that not a single vote is wasted. In a close-door meeting of BJP representatives with Draupadi Murmu, not only Gerua Shibir, but also Draupadi Murmu sought the support of 294 MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly, BJP sources said. Speaking, he said, “I think the heart of Bengal is very big, only 294 MLAs will vote for me.”

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 12, 2022, 15:12 IST

