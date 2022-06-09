3 arrested in Bhowanipore Couple Murder Case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Three days later, the edge of the Bhabanipur massacre. Kolkata police arrested three people on Thursday in connection with the investigation. According to police sources, the accused have been identified by looking at CCTV footage. The ‘formerly known’ theory came up from the very beginning in the Bhabanipur massacre, which was sealed at the press conference of Calcutta Police Commissioner Binit Goel at Lalbazar on Thursday. Investigating officers were repeatedly assisted by CCTV footage, in which investigators saw several people, including a relative of Ashok Shah, entering the house between 1pm and 2pm. Remarkably, the Shah couple has no objection to the arrival of these people! From there, it is clear that individuals are already acquainted with the couple.

Police collect footage from CCTV cameras and show it to other family members. Relatives of the Shah couple said the man seen on the CCTV camera was known to the couple, but had not had any trace of him for some time. Not available on the phone. That’s when the suspicion of the detectives fell on that person. The couple’s family recognized Jatin Mehta after showing another picture. Although Jatin is a resident of Gujarat, he came directly to Lalbazar from Lilua and was interrogated by the detectives. Jatin, who kept on saying ‘no’ in answer to thousands of questions of the detectives, suddenly broke down! And inconsistencies can not match! He confessed to the murder. The other two accused Subodh Kumar Singh and Ratnakar Nath came to the fore in his confession.

As soon as their footage was matched with the CCTV footage, the Kolkata police started searching for the other two accused. Subodh Kumar Singh, a resident of Bihar, was arrested from the area adjacent to Shalimar station, while Ratnakar Nath, a resident of Orissa, was brought to Lalbazar from Lilua area. The three confessed to the murder only after interrogating the three accused at a table. As Subodh’s name was already in the police register among the accused, the police interrogated him from time to time. Police learned that Subodh Kumar Singh hacked Ashok Shah to death with a sharp weapon. He was running the knife so furiously and violently that the handle of the knife broke.

Defendants had guns to intimidate. But Ashok Shah’s wife Rashmita Shah saw her husband’s murder scene. So the accused shot Rashmita in the head for fear of being caught. After the murder, 3 people got out of the scene and took a taxi to Dharmatala. From there, they took a bus to Liluya. The three accused told the police that they were planning to cover up as soon as they heard about the arrest and also thought of leaving the state if necessary. Police want to know, how much money was spent for this incident? There was more jewelry in the cupboard, why didn’t they take them? In reply, the accused said that all the money and jewelery of the murder and robbery were their remuneration. After the murder, the rest of the jewelry was not touched for fear.

On Thursday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Binit Goel said that although three accused had been arrested, the main accused was still missing. A search operation is underway to find him. The three accused also tried to hide their identities. An Alipore court on Thursday remanded the three accused in police custody till June 22. The CP said the rest of those who are believed to be involved, their identities will not be made public right now. Police will reveal their identities soon after their arrest. The identity of the main ring will also be made public after the arrest.

SUSOBHAN BHATTACHARYA

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: June 09, 2022, 18:21 IST

Tags: Bhowanipore Couple Murder Case