3 crore rupees fraud a year! 7 women arrested at Pink Fraud Call Center – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the net of CID, this time two daughters are at the head of ‘Pink Fraud Call Center’. It is learned that both of them are daughters of retired army officers. This time in Loknath Park in Baguio, the owners of CID Cyber ​​Crime found the whereabouts of the fake “Pink” fraud call center. In the words of CID investigators, the Pink Fraud Call Center is run by women. Six women arrested for cheating. The deceased were identified as Pubali Mitra, Sneha Mitra, Dalia Nath, Priya Chakraborty, Anita Gupta and Subarna Saha.

Six women have been arrested on charges of cheating in the name of mobile tower installation. According to CID sources, many documents including news, mobile phones and laptops were recovered. According to CID sources, the specialty of this call center is run by women. Among the arrested are Pubali Mitra and Sneha Mitra, daughter of a former army officer. This call center was run by them. Earlier, Pubali and Sneha Mitra were also arrested. According to CID sources, there are allegations of fraud of around Tk 3 crore against these women.

How did the cheating work? According to CID sources, they were called to ask if they were interested in setting up a mobile tower. The bait for installing mobile towers on the roofs of houses or in large empty spaces was given by showing greed for big money. Online documents were requested in a few days. After that, it was alleged that five lakh rupees was taken from one person for registration fee and various other things. According to CID sources, about twenty lakh rupees were allegedly laundered in this way.

Read more- Beware, Corona situation in Bengal but still quite worrying!

He is accused of cheating an estimated three crore rupees a year. Among the victims are Pubali and Sneha Mitra. Dalia Nath Rahra lives in Shantinagar. Priya Chakraborty’s house is in Ashok Nagar South Palli. Home in Anita Gupta’s Electronics Complex. Subarna’s home is in Dumdum Cantonment area. CID cyber officials have long been involved in raids on fake call centers, arresting a number of people and finding that fake call centers have spread like a spider’s web across Salt Lake. According to the source, Pubali and Sneha Mitra, two sisters, were arrested in December last year and released on bail.

Read more – BSF’s empowerment, what is its future if state law is brought

Detectives raided the house on Friday and arrested the two suspects. According to intelligence sources, two daughters of a retired army officer have been renting a low-cost house in Pink Fraud Call Center across Salt Lake for a long time. The other people who work in this center run by women are all women. This is so that the trust of the deceived can be gained quickly. CID cybercrime officers raided the Baguiati Loknath Park call center on Friday and arrested six women. CID cyber crime officials will try to find out if anyone else is involved in the scam.

ARPITA HAZRA