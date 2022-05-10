3 teachers are getting their salary for last 9 years even after there is no existence of school – News18 Bangla

#Raipur: This is like Aladdin’s wonder lamp. At the end of the month, when it is time to pay, the lamp will light up and the salary will match. And then the magic when it comes to finding a school. Where is the school? There is no school. There is no school building. There are no students in the school. There are only 3 teachers. And there is their salary. They have been receiving regular salary since joining the job in 2013. There is no break in that rule even in 9 years. Class is not. The blackboard did not touch the chalk duster. But 3 teachers got paid at the end of Divya month! Residents of Tajjab village were also involved in the incident at Raipur Junior High School.

Raipur village under Champahati post office of Sonarpur police station in Baruipur subdivision of South 24 Parganas. A town surrounded by greenery. Although there are 4 schools in the village, the fate of ‘Raipur Junior High School’ could not be found even after visiting all day. But on paper, the school has been in the department of education since 2011. In 2013, the School Service Commission gave appointment letters of recommendation to 3 teachers of the school. In 2013, 3 teachers, Pankaj Kumar Das of Mathematics, Prakash Sardar of History and Deblina Sen of English were appointed in Raipur Junior High School.

Deep Biswas, a sixth class student, also said that there is no school in their village called Raipur Junior High School. The only high school in the village is Raipur Jitendra Vidyamandir. There are taught up to secondary. Sukanta Mandal, one of the members of the school’s management committee, said, “I heard that Raipur Primary School has been upgraded to a junior high school. But in reality we have not found any existence of it till today.

These 3 teachers have joined the post of teachers after passing the examination. For now, they are worried about their future. Their lawyer Ujjwal Roy himself was surprised to learn of the school. He also has a question about how the local school SI is instructing 3 teachers in another school nearby.

The beginning of the new wonder of the town surrounded by greenery in 2011. Take a look at the chronology of events at Raipur Junior High School since 2011

– On 22 June 2011, the State Board of Secondary Education took the responsibility of Provisional Recognition for this new upper primary school.

–Sub-Inspector School, Sonarpur Circle (SE) South 24 Parganas to be made a member secretary of the school’s ad hoc committee and asked to get involved in the construction of school houses.

–Education Directorate on 28 August 2011 approved the posts of 3 teachers and 1 fourth class staff for the school.

– The School Service Commission has recommended the appointment of 3 teachers for the school in 2013.

–Then 3 teachers were appointed. Pankaj Kumar Das was appointed in Mathematics, Prakash Sardar in History and Deblina Sen in English.

–On 31 January 2014, the school inspector wrote a letter to the Sonarpur Circle District School Inspector informing that the construction process of Raipur Junior High School should not start. The reason given is the case filed by Jitendra Vidyamandir of Raipur School.

– On 3 February 2014, the teacher in charge of Raipur Junior High School wrote a letter to the district school inspector requesting for online approval of teachers.

–February 2015, Sarva Shiksha Mission officials visited and reported that no school house was built.

–The Ad Hoc Committee of Schoolless, Uneducated Schools decided on July 31, 2015 to refund all the funds for the construction of the school.

– On March 2, 2021, the Assistant Inspector of Schools reported to the District School Inspector that the school had no house. The money allocated for the school has been returned and there is no possibility of building this new school. Although the three teachers who were hired were supposed to work in the schools nearby, in reality it has been seen that all the schools are already involved with the teachers.

ARNAB HAZRA

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: May 10, 2022, 22:17 IST

Tags: Sonarpur