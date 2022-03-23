33 cyber cells across the state in the fight against digital crime – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: West Bengal is leading the fight against digital crime, with 33 cyber cells set up across the state. The Standing Committee on Home Affairs in a recent report tabled in Parliament highlighted the weak infrastructure of cyber-crime units across the country (Digital Crime in West Bengal).

Several states like Goa, Assam, Punjab and Rajasthan do not even have a cyber-crime cell, it said. Even in several BJP-ruled states, there is no infrastructure to fight cyber-crime.

Cyber ​​crime awareness campaign has started in Bengal. West Bengal, on the other hand, is far ahead of certain ‘double-engine’ states, and has a total of 33 cyber crime units across the state. There are now cyber crime cells in every district of Bengal under the direction of the state government. It started in 2016 where the West Bengal government decided to strengthen its ability to fight cyber crime. The state police department has even conducted a survey to find out the districts where most cases of cyber-crime have been reported. A team of police personnel has also been given special training to handle such crimes.

There is a cyber crime cell in every district of West Bengal. Kolkata Police has also raised general awareness among cyber-criminals among senior citizens and launched a special WhatsApp number, where citizens can seek immediate help if they are victims of cyber-crime.

The standing committee report asked other states to follow West Bengal. The report further states that from 2016 to 2020, the number of registered cyber-crime cases in the country has been steadily increasing. The standing committee also made a set of recommendations to the Union Home Ministry, asking other states to follow the example of West Bengal and set up district-based cyber cells.

In addition, the standing committee has asked all cyber cells to upgrade to dark web monitoring cells. The committee further suggested that the Union Home Ministry should encourage states to hire cyber experts and professional information technologists to fight cyber-crime.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 23, 2022, 08:38 IST

