39 deaths in one day, highest in third wave

#Kolkata: The death toll in the state has risen to one in the last 24 hours since the start of Covid 19 Third Wave in Bengal. According to the state health department, 39 people have died of corona in the state in the last 24 hours. Of these, 12 died in Kolkata (Covid 19 in West Bengal)

However, with some relief, the number of new victims in the state has come down to 7 In the last 24 hours, 19,064 people have been newly infected with corona The positivity rate has also come down to 29.52 percent In the last 24 hours, 64,562 samples have been tested While the rate of corona infection has eased somewhat, the death toll has raised concerns in the state administration.

As usual, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas are leading in terms of new attacks and deaths. In Kolkata, where 12 people died in 24 hours, the death toll in North 24 Parganas is 10.

In Kolkata, 4731 people have been newly infected The number of new victims in North 24 Parganas is 3496 The number of new cases in Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas is over one thousand.

On the same day, the state government extended Corona’s ban till January 31. Only in the case of marriage the restrictions have been relaxed a bit Besides, permission has also been given to organize the fair in an open environment