4 arrested in fraud case by bidhannagar cyber crime – News18 Bangla

# Bidhannagar: Fraud of millions of rupees in foreign currency of German residents in the name of tech support, 4 arrested. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested four accused in a raid in Chinar Park area of ​​Kolkata with the help of Bidhannagar Intelligence Branch. Bidhannagar police are also in touch with the German law enforcement agency in the investigation.

According to police sources, a complaint was lodged with Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station on June 23 on behalf of Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited. According to the complaint, millions of rupees are being swindled by promising tech support to foreign nationals through bogus call centers in the name of the company. Cyber ​​crime police started investigation. It is learned that a company called Intraxis Info LLC is opening an office in China Park area and extorting money from foreign nationals in foreign currency.

After that, the police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station in collaboration with Bidhannagar Detective Branch raided the office last night. From there, police arrested Sachin Tashniwal, a resident of Hughli, Ranit Acharya along with Gaurab Jain and Prosenjit Hari, a resident of North 24 Parganas. Police recovered 35 documents including debit cards, more than 25 computers, laptops, several mobiles and land phones, check books, PAN cards and customer data from their office. According to police sources, the mail communication of the victims has been recovered from the mail account of the organization as proof that the company has been cheating the foreign nationals since 2019. The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court on Friday. Police sources said that they will apply for their custody. Police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police are investigating who else is involved with this gang. According to police sources, the Law Enforcement Directorate in Germany has launched an investigation against the agency. Bidhannagar police is also communicating with the German police based on that source.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: June 24, 2022, 15:34 IST

Tags: Cyber ​​Crime