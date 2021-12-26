4 New covid 19 affected patients in Dumdum Airport | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Lightning signal again. At Kolkata Airport (Dumdum Airport) today, Sunday, the corona test was infected. According to Dumdum Airport sources, 4 people have become West Bengal Corona Update. It is learned that two men, a woman and a child were among the victims. They have been sent to Beleghata ID.

Tomorrow samples will be sent to Kalyani for genomic sequencing of the four victims. According to sources, the two men are 44 years old and 34 years old. A 31-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child. All of them have been admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital for treatment (West Bengal Corona Update). Everyone will be sent to Kalyani tomorrow for genome sequencing.

Omicron infestation found again in the state. The body of a 45-year-old man returning from Dublin to Kolkata has been traced to this new strain of corona. According to the health department, another person has received a report of being Omicron Positive. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Swasthya Bhavan is taking steps to find out where the last person is undergoing treatment in Kolkata. As a result, the total number of Omicron infected people in the state has increased to five. Apart from this, the suspects are also on the list.

Meanwhile, the state’s Coronavirus report has given some relief at Christmas. Although the number of victims has increased a little, it is good news in Kolkata’s COVID-19 statistics. According to the data provided by the Health Department on December 25, the number of new corona infections (West Bengal Corona Update) in Kolkata in the last 24 hours is less than two hundred. And in North 24 Parganas it is less than one hundred. The total number of victims in the state in one day was 552, 4 people died. In the last 24 hours, 536 people have recovered. The recovery rate is 97.33 percent. The positivity rate is 1.61%. So far, Corona’s new strain Omicron has been implanted in the bodies of 5 people.

On the other hand, due to the Omicron panic, the tax rules in the state have been tightened a bit. Strict police surveillance is underway to avoid large gatherings on the roadsides on Christmas and New Year. Health experts advise not to go out without double dose of mask, vaccine. In this situation, however, the picture of the crowd on Christmas Street, like in other years, was seen at Christmas. Although no one came out without a mask. Despite this, there is a risk of the infection spreading.

At the moment, the total number of corona victims in the state is 16 lakh 30 thousand 72. Of these, active cases are 8456. A total of 19,611 people died in the Corolla quake. 17 lakh 2 thousand 913 have become healthy. In the last 24 hours, a total of 32,363 samples have been tested in the state. Positive report 1.61 percent.

Of these, the coveted graphs in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have eased some of the concerns. In the last 24 hours, 198 cases were reported in Kolkata and 97 in North 24 Parganas. Kalimpong, Purulia and Jhargram are at the forefront of the Corona War. Corona virus has been detected in one person in each of the three districts.

Incidentally, the threat of a third wave of coronavirus is growing stronger in the state. New Terror Omicron. The body of a 45-year-old man who returned to Kolkata from Dublin on December 24 has been found in the body of this new strain of Corona. According to the health department, another person has received a report of being Omicron Positive. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Swasthya Bhavan is taking steps to find out where the last person is undergoing treatment in Kolkata. As a result, the total number of Omicron infected people in the state has increased to five.