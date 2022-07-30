Menu
Search
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Kolkata Updates

40 lakh gold recovered from Kolkata airport! Saturday morning at Tulkalam Airport – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: The customs department seized gold worth around Tk 40 lakh from the Kolkata airport. After seizing around 1,000 grams of gold from four passengers on Friday night, Kolkata airport customs officials seized gold worth around Rs 40 lakh from two more passengers on the same night. According to the customs department, 539.1 grams of 24 carat gold was recovered from a passenger. Silver chains and bangles weighing 228.5 grams were recovered from another person. Immediately confiscate it. The combined market value of gold and silver is around Rs 40 lakhs.

Read more: Kunal’s sarcasm in Arpita’s tears! ‘What is the conspiracy again!’ Parthar’s claim flew away!

The incident of multiple gold recovery within a few days undoubtedly worries the administration. Earlier on July 24, such a sensational incident took place at the Kolkata airport. A huge amount of gold was recovered from under the seat of the plane. The estimated market value of that gold is more than 20 lakh rupees. This huge amount of money surprised the airport officials. But airport officials are now surprised by the amount of gold recovered Saturday.

Read more: List by ‘highjump’? School Service Commission in trouble again! The High Court has ordered the release of new merit list for ninth-tenth

Whether Kolkata has become a specific gateway for gold smuggling, fears have also arisen due to the spate of gold recoveries. Many say that the Kolkata airport has practically become a gateway. Gold is smuggled from Kolkata to different parts of the world. That is why there are occasional arrests in cases of smuggling.

Anup Chakrabarty

Published by:Uddalak B

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Kolkata Airport



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleWest Bengal Latest Weather Forecast heavy to very heavy rain for next 48 hours – News18 Bangla
Next articleJoka-Taratala Metro Trial Run || Joka-Taratala metro waiting for the start of the run, the trial run rack will reach Joka in the next 4 days
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL