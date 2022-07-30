40 lakh gold recovered from Kolkata airport! Saturday morning at Tulkalam Airport – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The customs department seized gold worth around Tk 40 lakh from the Kolkata airport. After seizing around 1,000 grams of gold from four passengers on Friday night, Kolkata airport customs officials seized gold worth around Rs 40 lakh from two more passengers on the same night. According to the customs department, 539.1 grams of 24 carat gold was recovered from a passenger. Silver chains and bangles weighing 228.5 grams were recovered from another person. Immediately confiscate it. The combined market value of gold and silver is around Rs 40 lakhs.

The incident of multiple gold recovery within a few days undoubtedly worries the administration. Earlier on July 24, such a sensational incident took place at the Kolkata airport. A huge amount of gold was recovered from under the seat of the plane. The estimated market value of that gold is more than 20 lakh rupees. This huge amount of money surprised the airport officials. But airport officials are now surprised by the amount of gold recovered Saturday.

Whether Kolkata has become a specific gateway for gold smuggling, fears have also arisen due to the spate of gold recoveries. Many say that the Kolkata airport has practically become a gateway. Gold is smuggled from Kolkata to different parts of the world. That is why there are occasional arrests in cases of smuggling.

