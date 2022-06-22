400 infected in one day after four months! Indications of increase in corona in the state, affected MLAs – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: According to the health department, 408 people have been infected with corona in the state in the last 24 hours. The number of corona cases in the state exceeded four hundred in a single day after February 18 In the last 24 hours, one person has died due to corona in the state Corona infection rate in the state at the moment 4.84 percent?

Paresh Ram Das, a Trinamool MLA from Canning West, was attacked for the second time in this situation. He went to the doctor last Sunday with a physical problem If the corona is examined on the advice of a doctor, the result is positive The MLA is currently in home isolation

Doctors say most people have received two doses of the vaccine Many have received booster dose 8 As the power of the Corona diminishes, so does a large section of the general public So there is a reluctance to follow the rules of health like wearing mask, using sanitizer, maintaining physical distance. Don’t increase that opportunity

The health department and the state administration are also concerned about the rising power of Coronation in the state. District administrations have been repeatedly warned to ensure compliance with minimum health regulations, including wearing masks. It is also being monitored whether the number of victims is increasing significantly in a particular area Emphasis has also been placed on increasing the speed of vaccination

