5 hours interrogation of education secretary in SSC case, CBI’s big step – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CBI has summoned Manish Jain, the chief education secretary of the education department, in the SSC case. Manish Jain came out after about four and a half hours of interrogation on Thursday. Besides, the CBI raided the SSC office again on Thursday. Besides, the CBI has summoned Education Secretary Manish Jain in the SSC case. According to CBI sources, the file of the advisory committee went to the then education minister through Manish Jain. That file had the signature of Manish Jain. The CBI wants to know under whose direction the files of this advisory committee were sent to the minister. Knowing that, Manish Jain was interrogated for about four and a half hours by the investigating officers of CBI.

He was questioned by two SP-level officers at the Nizam’s Palace on Thursday. According to CBI sources, the files of the advisory committee were sent to the minister on whose instructions? Because the Minister Perth Chatterjee was interrogated by the CBI and found out that the file of the advisory committee that went to the then Minister went through Manish. Manish Jain’s statement will be met with the statement of the committee members. The CBI had earlier questioned the members of the advisory committee. Who instructed to sign the file? The Central Investigation Agency inquired into all the matters.

In addition, CBI officials again visited the SSC office in Salt Lake. According to CBI sources, the CBI team went to the SSC office in Salt Lake with various electronic devices including computer hard disk CPU. The CBI team conducted a long raid on the SSC office. Just as Manish Jain was questioned in the case on Thursday, so did the CBI in its SSC corruption probe. According to CBI sources, CBI officials will check the situation by electronic devices. Earlier, CBI officials went to the SSC office and searched it. There was also surveillance in the server room. This time, the officers went to the SSC office with a technical expert to check the missing links in the electronic devices.



Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 14, 2022, 16:47 IST

