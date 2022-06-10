5 injured in newtown car accident – News18 Bangla

Menu
Friday, June 10, 2022
Kolkata Updates

5 injured in newtown car accident

#Newtown: Five people were injured in a tragic accident at the Kadam Pond signal in Newtown. Among the injured are 4 workers and 1 person in the vehicle. It is known that the workers were sitting on the side of the road and eating chop-muri. Suddenly, a car sped by and flew over them, crashing into the low ground. Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. Two people were arrested.

Sources said that an I-2 and a car were speeding towards the Kadam Pukur junction from Tinkanya junction this evening. As soon as he approached the signal, the vehicle suddenly lost control and fell on the workers sitting on the side of the road in a low field. According to sources, there were four people in the car at the time of the accident. One of them escaped after the accident, one was injured and the other two were detained by Ecopark police. The injured workers sitting on the side of the road have been taken to a private hospital. The condition of two of them is critical. Police have seized the car.

On the other hand, a woman was shot dead by a policeman at Park Circus in Bharadupur on the same day The policeman who shot himself also committed suicide The accident took place on the Lower Range Road of the Bangladesh High Commission office The slain policeman was on duty at the Bangladesh High Commission It is learned that the policeman suddenly started firing from his service rifle at noon on that day. At that time a woman was sitting on the back of a bike The woman was shot dead as the policeman continued firing randomly He died on the spot

Previous articleGood Se Bad, Bad Se Mad! Introducing thrilling and mysterious world of Bob Biswas
Next articlePark Circus Firing Update: Constable shouted shortly before the shooting, what happened at Park Circus? | kolkata
