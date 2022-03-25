5 No, if you step on the metro from Sealdah station, you will lose 10 rupees – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Not five rupees, but ten rupees if you step on the metro from Sealdah station (Sealdah Metro). Since the distance between the next station on the east and west sides is more than two kilometers, the minimum five taka token is not available at this station. It is learned that the authorities want to start the service on this route next month. Work is underway on such wartime activities (Sealdah Metro Station Ticket Price).

Read more– Sealdah division to buy about 18 thousand pillows, 20 thousand blankets, 1 lakh 52 thousand sheets, but why?

Commissioner of Railway Safety or CRS. Metro will then start running with passengers from Sealdah as soon as they give clearance. The flower garden on one side and the esplanade on the other. The distance between the two stations is more than two kilometers. For that reason, even if you go to a station from Sealdah, it will cost ten rupees. It will cost 20 rupees to go up to Sector Five. According to the metro fare list, the fare for the first two kilometers is five rupees. Then the fare for two to five kilometers is ten rupees. Since the distance from Sealdah to Fulbagan station is 2.33 km and from Esplanade is 2.45 km, passengers will lose ten rupees if they board the train from here.

There are three platforms at Sealdah station for two lines to facilitate the movement of a large number of passengers. That means the island platform has been created. Screen doors are sitting on both sides. Keeping in mind the crowds, there is a double discharge platform to move the train on both sides. Metro authorities believe that Sealdah is going to be one of the most important stations in the East-West Metro. That is why a special platform has been set up at Sealdah station to handle the crowd of passengers and for their safety. The station has 9 stairs, 16 escalators and 26 ticket counters to handle the pressure of passengers.

Read more-Sealdah to Metro straight to Sector Five, Mill allowed! When did the service start?

In addition, there are special lifts for the able-bodied. Arrangements have also been made so that passengers can get off the local train and reach the metro station. Local train tickets can also be purchased from the metro station premises.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 25, 2022, 10:48 IST

Tags: Kolkata Metro Rail, Sealdah Metro