5 persons including 2 foreigners arrested in several social media fraud cases | Social media ‘gift’ temptation! 5 arrested for cheating – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: New cheating table using social media. Five people including two women were arrested. Among the five arrested are two foreign nationals. Bidhannagar Police Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested the five accused in a raid in Delhi on Friday.

Read more: Are you struggling to choose glasses? Match the shape of the face to see which frame fits any look!

According to police sources, on December 1, Shalini Roy, a resident of Rajarhat Kali Park, came to the Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station and complained that she had been in contact with a woman named Theresa Dev Angi through social media earlier this year. During a personal chat, the woman asked him to send her some pictures of Indian sarees. After he sent the picture, the woman informed Shalini Devi that he wanted to buy a lot of Indian sari.

Read more: Big news! Three new airports on the way to the state! Officials will visit next week …

Then in April the accused woman informed Shalini Devi that he was sending her a present. Send pictures of that gift to the woman and send the tracking ID to build credibility. On April 22, the complainant received another phone call in which a woman named Anita introduced herself as a custom house agent and stated that she would have to pay Rs 26,500 for customs clearance of the gift. Accordingly, the complainant sent money from a private bank. Receipt was sent to him via e-mail ([email protected]). However, later on, the fraudsters called him again and demanded money in the name of customs clearance. He then approached the Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station.

Read more: Rejection of marriage proposal, attempted murder by shooting boyfriend in Katwa lover!

The Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police started investigating the incident and found many such fraudsters. According to police sources, the gang was targeting people associated with small businesses in Kolkata. Finally, a team of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Police raided Delhi by tracking the IP of social media. From there they arrested 5 people including two women. Two of them are foreigners. The accused were brought to Kolkata on a five-day transit remand from a Delhi court. The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police is investigating who else is involved with them.

Anup Chakraborty