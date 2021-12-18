5 persons including 2 foreigners arrested in several social media fraud cases | Social media ‘gift’ temptation! 5 arrested for cheating – News18 Bangla
#Kolkata: New cheating table using social media. Five people including two women were arrested. Among the five arrested are two foreign nationals. Bidhannagar Police Cyber Crime Police arrested the five accused in a raid in Delhi on Friday.
According to police sources, on December 1, Shalini Roy, a resident of Rajarhat Kali Park, came to the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station and complained that she had been in contact with a woman named Theresa Dev Angi through social media earlier this year. During a personal chat, the woman asked him to send her some pictures of Indian sarees. After he sent the picture, the woman informed Shalini Devi that he wanted to buy a lot of Indian sari.
Then in April the accused woman informed Shalini Devi that he was sending her a present. Send pictures of that gift to the woman and send the tracking ID to build credibility. On April 22, the complainant received another phone call in which a woman named Anita introduced herself as a custom house agent and stated that she would have to pay Rs 26,500 for customs clearance of the gift. Accordingly, the complainant sent money from a private bank. Receipt was sent to him via e-mail ([email protected]). However, later on, the fraudsters called him again and demanded money in the name of customs clearance. He then approached the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station.
The Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police started investigating the incident and found many such fraudsters. According to police sources, the gang was targeting people associated with small businesses in Kolkata. Finally, a team of Bidhannagar Cyber Police raided Delhi by tracking the IP of social media. From there they arrested 5 people including two women. Two of them are foreigners. The accused were brought to Kolkata on a five-day transit remand from a Delhi court. The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police is investigating who else is involved with them.
Anup Chakraborty