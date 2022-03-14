5 Reasons Why Fantasy Cricket Is Going To Be Celebrated In 2022?

Fantasy cricket is one of the most played games in the virtual world. Like fantasy football, online chess, ludo, carrom, card games, and poker, fantasy cricket will also be celebrated this year.

One of the most important reasons behind this is that coronavirus is still here, and people are working from home. Amidst the work from home blues, fantasy cricket has become an escape for employees. All you need to do is download the application and select a good combination of players. But apart from that, you also need to check the current performance of the players and go through the recent stats.

Whether it is a player who is coming back from injury or the pitch condition, you have to understand the minute details. It would be best to keep an eye on the weather forecast and the pitch conditions. The fantasy cricket gaming world will thrive this year, and you can win the games if you practice, practice and practice. However, do not spend too much money and have a budget for the same. Download the best fantasy cricket app without any delay!

The best part about fantasy cricket is that various kinds of Premier League go on, and you can pick the game that suits you the best. But, of course, they come in a variation as well.

You can earn real cash by playing fantasy cricket. However, we would suggest you start with the free games to get an idea of how it works. Then, read blogs and articles by the leading sports enthusiasts and journalists.

1. Live your dreams: If you are a cricket lover, you are sure that you have always had this dream of owning a team. While it seems impossible in real life, fantasy cricket allows you to form such a team in the virtual world. You are the selector, the coach, and the team manager, all simultaneously.

All you need to do is download the application and play anywhere and anytime. The surge of popularity is because it is so easy to play. You can pick the players and the captain and vice-captain and start playing.

2. A variety of games: Secondly, the fantasy cricket game world will thrive this year because of the variety of games available online. You can choose based on your specialty and preference. Check the online platforms to know more about the same. There are so many games that you will be spoilt for choice.

3. Source of entertainment and social bonding: Ever since the pandemic has hit the world, we all know how our social lives have been hampered. Yet, amidst the daily hustle and bustle, we as human beings need to socialize from time to time. These platforms provide you with an opportunity to invite your close ones through links. You can even spend your leisure time watching the games with your close ones.

It is a platform for all fellow cricket enthusiasts. You can even get in touch with cricket lovers across the nation and socialize with them. This community feeling is what we are talking about.

4. Earning cash: Given the latest reports, it is seen that having a backup income is always important. The fantasy cricket platforms provide you with an opportunity to earn real cash, which can boost your finance in more ways than one. It instils empowerment and pride and helps you win cash prizes. How cool is that?

You need to chalk out the strategies, and you are good to go. Fantasy cricket is a blessing for cricket lovers, and those who play it already know. The format is entertaining and exciting. It will provide you with the correct dose of adrenaline rush in your dull life. The enhanced user engagement is another reason it is gaining popularity and will continue to do so this year.

5. Based on skill: It needs a lot of skill to select the right place for your team. If you understand the performance of real players and study statistics correctly, you will be able to win. Since luck is not involved here, people can play.

If you have always been proud of your cricket knowledge, it is time to put it to the test. You will also be able to hone your knowledge about cricket with these games. So these are a few reasons why fantasy cricket will be celebrated this year. If you haven’t tried yet, it’s time to download and start playing now.

You will now understand the thrill of the Indian T20 League tournament. You can also predict the outcome, which will give you so much joy if the exact matches! Do your homework right, and you are good to go. It also allows you to prove to everyone that you are the best. People who never believed in your cricket knowledge will now appreciate it if you start playing real money. Pick the players wisely and try to go for all-rounders. You should also learn new game rules and regulations. Go for black horses if your gut feeling allows you to.

Keep one to three all-rounders, three to five bowlers, a couple of wicket keepers and three to five batsmen! All the best.