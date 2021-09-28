50 percent of West Bengal people will get it soon said Food Department

According to the Food Department (West Bengal Food Department), at present 15 per cent households are provided with rations. However, this time the number of houses is being increased to 50 percent. Food Minister Rathin Ghosh said, “As a pilot project, we are giving importance to the demands of the consumers for their feedback.” That is why it has been said that rations will be delivered to 50 percent of the houses in Pujo. Symbolic image 6