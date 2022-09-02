Kolkata: The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) announced a slew of

new initiatives at its three-day 50 th National Convention of Company Secretaries in Kolkata

attended by over 1100 delegates in person from all over India and 4,500 members joined in

virtually. This year’s Convention themed Company Secretary: A Vishwaguru in Governance and Sustainability’ will explore the renewed role and responsibility of Company Secretaries (CS) in response to the changing dynamics of the regulatory environment. “ICSI has undertaken a slew of national and international initiatives and projects that are at various stages of implementation. At the Convention there would be capacity building and forward-looking sessions engaging 7000 plus CS members across India,” said CS Mr Devendra V Deshpande, President, ICSI. Some of the key ICSI initiatives on the anvil are:  New Centre of Excellence in Kolkata: ICSI, which has the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) in Kolkata, is coming up with a new centre of excellence (CoE) at Rajarhat New Town. Kolkata. This would be one of the most important training premises or infrastructure of ICSI. The CoE is expected to start operations by the end of 2022. This would greatly benefit the CS and students. ICSI has also an academic connection with students through MoUs with different Universities and Institutes, including IIM, and conducts various programs and courses that impart skills and increase their employability.  New ICSI Syllabus: ICSI today formally launched a whole New ICSI Syllabus which is in sync with the New Education Policy of the Government. The new syllabus would be effective from 2023 onwards. ICSI has factored in over 5000 feedbacks and suggestions from the general public while drafting the new syllabus.  New ICSI overseas Centre in Canada: ICSI formally announced and virtually launched a new overseas centre in Canada. This would be the sixth ICSI Overseas Centre after Australia, Singapore, UAE, USA and UK. The ICSI team will go to Canada by the end of 2022 to formally inaugurate the centre. The ICSI overseas centres cater to the needs of overseas students and professionals.  ICSI International Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) center: The Institute formally announced the launch of its own ADR Centre’ at the National Convention. Arbitration,

mediation, conciliation, negotiation are a part and parcel of ADR addressing commercial

disputes. A new company has been incorporated for this purpose. ICSI will start a pilot

project from Hyderabad and has the full support and guidance of the Ministry of Law and

the mandate is to open 20 such ADR Centres across India.

 ICSI-West Bengal Government MoU on MSMEs: ICSI is gearing up to sign an MoU with

the West Bengal Government to provide services to the MSMEs. This would provide wide-

ranging support to the MSMEs in the state and help them to garner maximum benefits

available under various schemes.

 ICSI Startup Sarathi project: Under the StartUp Sarathi project, ICSI will support

corporates on incorporation, registration and compliance of start ups. ICSI members would

be especially empanelled for this purpose.

ICSI has submitted a proposal to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to include its member

CS on its draft resolution on practising professors and the UGC has partly agreed to it. Company

Secretaries with 15 plus years of experience in a professional field would soon be able to work as

practising professors and would help develop the academic side of the Institute.