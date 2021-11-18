5000 students will be given student credit cards on Saturday! State prepares to step up – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Big news about Student Credit Card. The state government has set a target of giving student credit cards to 5,000 students in the state on Saturday. According to the Department of Higher Education, student credit cards will be issued by camping in each district. Banks have already approved loans to more than 2,500 students through student credit cards. According to the Department of Higher Education, a total of 5,000 students will be given student credit cards on Saturday. In all, a loan of around Tk 120 crore will be given to the students.

The Department of Higher Education has already taken its preparations. According to sources, the Chief Secretary of the state will also be present on the occasion of handing over the credit card (Student Credit Card) from 3 pm on Saturday. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced from the administrative meeting of North 24 Parganas that Student Day would be observed on January 1. Not only this, on 20th December a fair will also be organized by the Department of Higher Education. The state has also set a target of giving student credit cards to 20,000 students. In that case, the state wants to speed up the student card scheme by giving student credit cards to 5,000 students initially on Saturday.

According to sources, another state-owned bank will soon sign an agreement with the state to issue Student Credit Card. However, the number of rejected applications is much higher than the number of applications already granted. Due to which the Chief Secretary has already directed to form a monitoring committee headed by additional district magistrates in each district. The committee will look into whether the applications are being rejected and why the banks are rejecting the applications.

Banks have been asked to apply for reconsideration if that reason is not appropriate. According to the higher education department, every bank has been asked to attend the student credit card camps on Saturday. All in all, the state government wants to speed up the student credit card scheme after Saturday.

Somraj Banerjee