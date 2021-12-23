December 23, 2021

#Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has always relied on the power of women in Bengal, from the assembly election to the election of Kolkata borough chairman. This time he set an example by forming the board of Calcutta Municipality. Out of 16 boroughs in Kolkata, women were elected as chairmen in 9 boroughs.

The newly appointed Border Borough Chairmen are: Sadhana Bose, Anindya Raut, Shukla Bor, Rehana Khatun, Sana Ahmed, Susmita Bhattacharya, Chaitali Chattopadhyay, Deblina Biswas, Juhi Biswas, Tarakeshwar Chakraborty, Sushant Ghosh, Ratna Shur, Sanhita Das, Ranj Polley.

On the same day, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the name of the new mayor of Kolkata from Maharashtra. Firhad Hakim will be the Metropolitan of Kolkata for the next five years. The chairman of the municipality is Mala Roy. At the outset, Mamata Banerjee congratulated the 134 winning councilors of the party. Trinamool state president Subrata Bokshi proposed the name of the new chairman. Subrata Bokshi nominated Mala Roy as the chairman of Calcutta Municipality. Bokshi nominated Firhad Hakim as the team leader of Calcutta Municipality. The hand of support came up in both the proposals.

Atin Ghosh is the Deputy Mayor. 13 mayors became members of the council. The names are Debashis Kumar, Debabrata Majumder, Babu Boxi, Amiruddin Bobby, Sandipan Saha, Jiban Saha, Ram Piari Ram, Abhijit Mukherjee, Tarak Singh, Mitali Bandyopadhyay, Jiban Saha, Swapan Samaddar. Mamata Banerjee announced the names of the borough chairmen.

