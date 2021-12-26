Sunfeast reimagines centre-filled cookies with the launch of Dark Fantasy Desserts Unveils exclusively crafted Choco Chunks and Choco Nut Dipped to elevate the Dessert experience Kolkata, 23 December 2021: Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, one of India’s beloved premium cookie brands from ITC Ltd., announced the launch of Dark Fantasy Desserts. It is a collection of two delectable and drool-worthy centre-filled cookies – Choco Chunks and Choco Nut Dipped. With this launch, the brand aims to elevate the choco experience which has been intrinsic to the flagship brand Choco Fills from the house of Dark Fantasy. This Dessert-in-a-cookie range gives consumers another reason to End their day, the Fantasy way – an extension of the core brand thought ‘Din Khatam Fantasy Shuru’, Dark Fantasy Desserts strives to be the go-to dessert for the new age consumers. With a promise of enhanced sensorial experience, it strives to elevate the level of choco cookies available in market. The Dark Fantasy Desserts collection comprises two alluring palatable treats:1) Choco Chunks: A gourmet cookie with delicious choco chips embedded in the crunchy crust and filled generously with rich silken molten choco crème. It truly makes for a complete and multi-textural choco indulgence. A 75g pack with 4 cookies comes in a box priced at Rs. 50. 2) Choco Nut Dipped: The choco and hazelnut filled cookies, with a crust dotted with cashews and almonds. This is cocooned in silky-smooth choco enrobing to deliver an overall delightful and premium choco experience. A 100g pack with 6 cookies comes in a box priced at Rs. 50. Speaking on the launch of Dark Fantasy Desserts, Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited, said, “Dark Fantasy is celebrated for its indulgent choco creations. The idea of launching Dark Fantasy Desserts stems from our constant endeavour to expand consumption occasions of the brand. India has long been known as a nation with a sweet tooth. With this new offering, we bring to the consumers an exquisite and indulgent dessert experience. In tune with the evolving preferences of new age Indian consumers, this new offering brings more excitement and an elevated appeal to the brand. We are confident that this launch will open up a new segment – Desserts, for Sunfeast and will create even more interesting avenues for us in the cookie domain.”Dark Fantasy Desserts will be available across retail stores and select modern trade stores in the Southern and Western region, and metros like Delhi and Kolkata / cross the country along with ITC’s direct-to-consumer channel, www.itcstore.in. The launch of Dark Fantasy Desserts will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign designed to bring the brand’s premium offering to the fore.

Continue Reading