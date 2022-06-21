56-year-old scooter driver killed in bus mishap in Sodpur – News18 Bangla

#Sodpur: Gautam Guha, a 56-year-old businessman, was returning home from Bot Road towards Shyambazar from Sodpur traffic junction at 1.30 pm. While crossing the Sodpur Swadeshi turn and heading towards Dhankal or Bibi Bagan, a bus of 8/1 route came at high speed and crushed Gautam Guha. The locals rushed to the spot and rushed Gautam Babu to Kamarhati Sagar Dutt Medical College Hospital, where doctors on duty at the emergency department said Gautam Guhar had already died.

Read more: Husband has cut off his right hand, ‘Ketugram’s Renu has joined the work of nursing by signing’ left hand ‘! ‘Mother’ calls CM

Gautam Guha was returning to his home in Mahajati Nagar No. 6, Sodpur after wearing a full mask helmet and working on a slow scooter on the left side of the road. Didn’t know that the meeting angel is waiting for him! Shortly after leaving the field of Panihati Sporting Club, an 8/1 bus of Rahra Bazar – Babughat route, Sodpur Church – Bus No. 214 of Babughat route dangerously overtook on the left side and crushed Gautam Babu’s scooter at high speed. After that the speed increased and the bus escaped. Khardaha police are searching for the deadly bus and its driver. According to the police, a case is being filed against the driver of the deadly bus under the non-bailable section. The question is why Gautam Guha had to die in this way even after wearing a helmet and walking on the road with a scooter following the rules properly?

Read more: Missing person’s body recovered, murder due to family dispute over land? Complaints

According to eyewitnesses and local residents, one after another traffic signals from Sodpur traffic junction to Kamarhati did not work properly for most of the time since the Amphan disaster and most of the signals were never with the police or civic volunteers. As a result, one accident after another is happening in this area. Two days ago, a sub-inspector of the Left Police from Soedpur Traffic Junction recklessly pushed a young man from Kharadha in his private car and dragged him to the bonnet of his car and drove him for one kilometer. Also, a decade ago, a person was seriously injured in an auto collision at Agarpara Tentultala junction. According to eyewitness Samrat Mandal, the accident took place in front of our eyes. We were hanging out with friends at a tea shop. There was no way of recognizing that the person’s whole face was bruised. Finally, after receiving his identity card from his wallet, we contacted him at home.

Published by:Teesta Barman First published: June 21, 2022, 19:03 IST

Tags: Bus Accident, Road Accident