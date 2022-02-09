583 bogus appointments of SSC Group D canceled, High Court orders recovery of salaries – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has given a major order in the case of bogus recruitment in SSC Group D. The Calcutta High Court ordered the cancellation of 563 bogus appointments Judge Abhijit Ganguly of the Calcutta High Court on the same day expressed his displeasure over the irregularities and corruption in the recruitment of Group D.

The Calcutta High Court has not only ordered the cancellation of the appointment, but also the recovery of the money taken so far for the salaries of these 573 people. The angry judge also remarked that because of the tax money paid by the people, everyone who got a job in the bogus recruitment process was paid. The High Court has said that the school inspectors of each district will decide how the money will be recovered

The plaintiffs alleged that the merit list of SSC Group D expired in May 2019. Allegations that numerous appointments have been made in different schools of the state even after the expiry of the term About one thousand complaints in this regard have been filed in the Calcutta High Court alone

During the hearing of the case on behalf of SSC, an affidavit was filed in the High Court stating that it had not even recommended the appointment of a job seeker after May 2019.

Referring to the affidavit, Justice Gangopadhyay said, “Where the SSC is making this claim in the affidavit, there is no room for doubt about the veracity of the allegation of bogus appointment.” The court has made it clear that any appointment made after the expiration of the panel is illegal

A judicial inquiry committee has already been set up by the Calcutta High Court to look into the allegations of bogus appointments. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed the inquiry committee to submit its preliminary report by February 14.

