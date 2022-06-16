Menu
Thursday, June 16, 2022
5G In Kolkata is coming soon, Five G in Kolkata is coming – News18 Bangla

Five G network is coming to Kolkata. Five-G network will have ten times more internet speed than Four-G network.

This service will be launched for the first time in 13 cities of the country. Kolkata city is on top of all of them.

According to the Union Telecommunications Minister, FiveG services will be launched in Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

Companies like Geo, Airtel and VI (Vodafone Idea) have started trial sites in these cities.

One day ago, the central government had approved the auction of 5-G spectrum. The auction may take place on 26th July. More than 72 GHz spectrum will be put up for auction for the next 20 years.

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

