5G Rollout To Boost Betting In India

Over recent years, the Indian betting industry has embraced a boon in mobile technology – it’s never been easier for players to enhance their sporting entertainment by logging onto their betting accounts and placing a wager. A further significant development in mobile betting is on the horizon.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad have developed indigenous, 5G wireless broadband technologies, which they hope will soon roll out across the country and significantly boost 5G capabilities in the region. Previously, India relied on imported 2G, 3G, and 4G networks.

It will mean a greater capacity to host network connections, resulting in higher data speeds and a quicker user experience.

How Will 5G Affect Betting In India?

A recent study conducted by ENV Media shows that between 1st January and 30th April in 2021, 87.16% of 78,000 visitors to affiliates site SevenJackpots were using mobile devices.

The paper, titled “Which Mobile Devices Do Indian Online Gamblers Use The Most?”, surmised that although the consistency of desktop use was surprising, handheld devices representing a 90% share is “in line with global and regional consumption tendencies – both in iGaming and beyond”.

A better 5G connection may see even more users migrate to the mobile platform, which, according to the paper’s data, is disproportionately dominated by the Android operating system.

Obvious advantages to a faster internet connection for Indian gamblers include:

Betting in-play – users can react to the dynamism of cricket or any other sport and place their bets more efficiently.

User experience – navigation speed around a betting site will improve.

Live casino streaming – Those that like a flutter on classic table games such as roulette and blackjack will see the quality of the video streaming image improve.

What Impact Will 5G Have On Betting Behaviours?

According to a recent report from 5G.co.uk, one-in-five bettors out of 7,000 consumers in the UK, US, and Germany would envisage placing more in-play bets upon the roll-out of 5G.

If you were to ask the same of Indian bettors, it stands to reason you would get an even greater take-up, particularly with the poor coverage in rural areas.

The ability to bet in-play at more reliable speeds with the best betting sites in India could naturally fuel a shift to live cricket betting – and operators should be ready to facilitate those demands.

What Are The Wider Benefits To Establishing 5G For The Betting Industry?

Trust is a huge factor when it comes to online betting in India. Consumers feel wary of departing with money to engage in betting entertainment in an unregulated market such as India’s.

Money laundering and identity theft are still prescient problems due to illegal betting in India. Industry experts are imploring the government and lawmakers to establish a body that will safeguard the interests of consumers, while increasing the taxation benefits for all Indians.

The boost in 5G capabilities should only help establish better trust between the player and their betting sites. The improving network speeds will reduce the wait in payment processing times, help stabilise and better the connection to customer support, and foster a more positive relationship between the player and their betting provider.

When Will India Have Access To 5G?

India’s Finance Minister is promising citizens access to the 5G network by the end of this year or the start of next.

In a budget speech on 1st February, Nirmala Sitharaman said: “Required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate the roll-out of 5G mobile services within 2022-23.

There were hopes the 5G technologies would be rolled out sooner, but according to Charu Paliwal, a Counterpoint Research Analyst, some factors hold up implementation.

She told India Today back in January: “making the spectrum affordable, rationalising regulatory levies like USOF and SUC to ease cash flow concerns, low fibre footprint (which can impact service delivery) and under-developed domestic hardware manufacturing” are all issues that could slow down delivery.

According to CMR’s India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for quarter three in 2021, 5G compatible smartphones only account for around 22% of the market share. The likes of OnePlus, OPPO, and Samsung are reportedly increasing their 5G offering in the country to capitalise on India’s new high-speed network potential.