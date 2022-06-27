5TH ANNUAL CHARLES CORREA MEMORIAL LECTURE ORGANIZED BY AMBUJA NEOTIA GROUP

The 5th edition of the Charles Correa Memorial Lecture was held on 25th June, 2022, in the presence of distinguished guests and delegates at AltAir, Ecocentre, 19th Floor, EM Block, Sector V, Salt Lake. Started in 2016, the event marks the death anniversary of the master architect of post-Independent India and is held annually in his honour.

The Lectures were delivered by two eminent architects, Mr C. Anjalendran from Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Professor K.T Ravindran from New Delhi, India.

C. Anjalendran, is a celebrated Sri Lankan architect known for producing architecture that is a living embodiment of his unbiased and free thinking, inclinations to nature, and to the local idioms and cultural diaspora. His transcendence into Utilitarian Architecture, with an aesthetic appeal, has been hailed as revolutionary by his peers. His work has been exhibited worldwide and he has been decorated with several awards and citations, including the Golden Award for Global Contribution to Architecture in 2011.

Professor KT Ravindran is a stalwart of the industry. Popularly known as KT among his peers, contemporaries, students, and admirers in India and beyond, he is an urban designer involved with several national and international institutions in various capacities. From being the Chairman of the Architectural Heritage Advisory Committee of INTACH, to being a member of the Advisory Board for the United Nations Capital Master Plan, New York, Professor Ravindran has held numerous such distinguished posts.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group said, “Charles Correa was ahead of his times. He had planned and designed City Centre Salt Lake many years ago inspired by the Indian open-space market. Today, when architects across the globe are focusing on this open-space design in the wake of the pandemic in 2020, City Centre not only has stayed relevant all through but also leads by example in terms of futuristic and functional design for a modern mall. That’s the hallmark of the architect visionary.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashish Acharjee, architect and Principal Organiser of the ‘Annual Charles Correa Memorial Lecture’ said…The Memorial Lecture supported by the Ambuja Neotia Group and the Charles Correa Foundation is a homage to the architectural brilliance of the legend.