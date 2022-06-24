6 students in the hostel of the medical college are not infected, 4 are admitted to the hospital! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Even six or seven months ago, coroners were being attacked by doctors and nurses at various medical college hospitals in the state. And before that the first and second wave of corona medical services was in the final crisis, one after another doctor nurse health worker was reported to be infected with corona. Many died. Sometimes the situation improved a lot. However, in the last few days, the number of corona cases has started to increase in comparison to the rest of the country.

The state had the highest number of corona cases in the last four months on Thursday. 845 people were infected with corona at that time. Of these, 339 were infected in Kolkata alone. In Kolkata, corona positivity rate or corona infection rate increased by 11.12% in one go. Where the corona infection rate in the whole state was 8.30%. After Kolkata, North 24 Parganas district had the highest number of corona cases at 236.

The number of corona infections among doctors, nurses, health workers and medical students in various government hospitals in Kolkata is on the rise. 6 doctors studying in hostel or dormitory of Calcutta Medical College Hospital have been infected. Four of them have been admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital. In addition, several students are in the hostel with symptoms of corona. Three medical professors of Sealdah and Ahmed Dental College and four male and three female students of the hostel were reportedly infected with corona.

Apart from this, 5 students of Belgachhia Arjikar Medical College hostel have also been infected. Several students at SSKM Hospital, Park Circus National Medical College’s hostel were also reported to be infected with corona. The state health department has sent special warnings to every medical college, saying that every student, doctor, nurse, health worker must wear mask, use soap and sanitizer. Everyone must wear a mask, especially when going to the ward.

